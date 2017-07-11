Sacramento Ballet’s new artistic director is one of its former dancers

The Sacramento Ballet has chosen one of its former dancers as its new artistic director.
Amy Seiwert, an accomplished choreographer with ties to Sacramento and the Bay Area, has been appointed the company’s artistic director starting with the 2018-19 season. She will replace longtime co-artistic directors Ron Cunningham and Carinne Binda, who will serve their final season in 2017-18.
Seiwert was the resident choreographer for Smuin Ballet in San Francisco for eight years before forming her own company, Amy Seiwert’s Imagery, in 2011. She currently has a creative residency with the Joyce Foundation, which is underwriting her work “Wandering” that will premiere in San Francisco later this month.
The Sacramento Ballet said in a news release that its board of directors chose Seiwert from an international pool of more than 35 directors, choreographers and dancers. Seiwert will work with the company as Designate Artistic Director in the upcoming season to prepare for 2018-19.
A dancer with Sacramento Ballet from 1991 to 1999, Seiwert said in the release that her experience with the company is “part of my artistic DNA. The aesthetic choices that inform my choreographic style took root during my time with Sacramento Ballet.”
Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara
Comments