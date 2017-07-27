Here’s where you can see walls transformed during August’s mural festival in Sacramento

Organizers for Wide Open Walls, the Sacramento mural festival, have announced the locations the 40 new murals that will appear around the city next month.

Most of the murals will go up on the grid in midtown and downtown. But there are also locations in Oak Park, along Power Inn Road and on Mack Road in south Sacramento.

The festival, scheduled for Aug. 10-20, gives the public a chance to watch artists create murals in real time – on buildings and in other public spaces – with a goal of energizing the city through art. More than 50 local and international artists representing a dozen countries are expected to participate this year.

Wide Open Walls is being organized by local art collector and auctioneer David Sobon and presented by Visit Sacramento. It grew out of last year’s inaugural Sacramento Mural Festival, which introduced about a dozen murals to walls in downtown and midtown.

This year’s festival will bring a concentration of murals to Improv Alley between 7th and 8th streets in downtown. Local artist Maren Conrad is slated to create a large-scale exterior work for the back wall of the midtown MARRS building on 20th Street between J and K streets.

Murals also will appear at several locations along the R Street corridor and on a section of the exterior of the Golden 1 Center, according to the map. To augment the live painting, organizers are planning events including artist panels and walking and running tours.