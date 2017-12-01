Irish and Polynesian dancing, rock, ballet, classic stage tales – holiday shows have it all

This holiday season comes with plenty of festive entertainment to unwrap in the Sacramento region—from Irish and Polynesian dancing to ballet, choral renditions to rock adaptations of classic Christmas tunes, and theatrical light shows to classic stage tales. Here’s a sampling of the season’s offerings.
Holiday Pops. The Placer Pops Chorale and orchestra, featuring holiday classics along with contemporary favorites like “Believe” from “The Polar Express” and “The Prayer” by Celine Dion and Josh Groban. Shows at Sierra College Dietrich Theatre, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14-15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Tickets: $24.50 senior/student, $29.50 adult; premium seats available 800-838-3006. placerpops.org. Shows at Folsom Lake College Harris Center for the Arts, 10 College Parkway, Folsom: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets: $21.50-33.50, $38.50 premium. 916-608-6888. harriscenter.net
An Irish Christmas. Renowned Irish dancing and traditional Christmas carols return in this holiday Folsom tradition. 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Folsom Lake College Harris Center, 10 College Parkway, Folsom. $18 students/children, $23-43 adults, $48 premium. 916-608-6888. Harriscenter.net
The Nutcracker. Special performances by the Sacramento Ballet will feature live music and offer audiences a chance to meet cast members. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23; 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dec 10 and Dec. 17; 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22. Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St. $25-74. 800-225-2277 or 916-808-5181. Tickets.com
The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. The multiplatinum progressive rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform its greatest hits live on the first tour since the death of founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill. 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Dec. 1. Golden 1 Center, 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento. $36-64. 888-91-KINGS. Golden1center.com
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. An imagined sequel to “Pride and Prejudice” picks up two years after Jane Austen’s beloved tale’s end. When the family gathers for Christmas, an unexpected guest sparks Mary Bennet’s hopes for independence and possibly love. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 6-30. Capital Stage Company, 2215 J St., Sacramento. $28-38, $25 for preview performances. 916-995-5464. Capstage.org
A Christmas Carol. This classic Christmas tale takes audiences on a journey through Ebenezer Scrooge’s past, present and the future to come if he does not change his greedy, unforgiving ways. This performance is the 30th anniversary telling of the show on STC’s stage. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 24. Sacramento Theatre Company Main Stage. 1419 H St., Sacramento. $17-37. 916-443-6722. sactheatre.org
Theatre of Lights. Witness the live-action retelling of Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” – also known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays Nov. 24-Dec. 23, with a 6 p.m. Christmas Eve show. K and Front streets in Old Sacramento. Free. 916-970-5226. Oldsacramento.com
Vivien Lee Christmas Show. A jazzy holiday celebration hosted by the Sacramento Jazz Cooperative, featuring holiday favorites and tunes of goodwill and cheer. Joining Lee are musicians Brenden Lowe, Buca Necak and Jeff Minnieweather. 7 p.m. Dec. 4. CLARA Auditorium, 1425 24th St., Sacramento. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Global Winter Wonderland. Acrobatics, dancing, fire tricks, contortions, music, larger-than-life twinkling light displays, figure skating and more. Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-31. Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento. $14-18 general admission. 510-962-8586. Globalwonderland.com
Aloha Dancers Holiday Performance Mele Kalikimaka! This Hawaiian dancing show also features live music, dinner and a raffle. Choreography is by Kumu Hula Natasha “Moani” Forsberg and music by Andy Ene and Steve Chipp. 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale. $40 adults, $15 children 3-years-old and younger. 530-919-5924. alohadancerscameronpark.com
