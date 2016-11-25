Get a taste of Gingerbread Baby in a new blockbuster book

You can’t miss Jan Brett’s book-tour bus. It’s emblazoned from bumper to bumper with huge illustrations from her new children’s book, “Gingerbread Christmas,” the third in the New York Times best-selling illustrator-author’s “Gingerbread Baby” picture book series (Putnam, $19, 32 pages).
The bus is scheduled to roll into town in time for her appearance at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Lakehills Covenant Church, 7000 Rossmore Lane, El Dorado Hills. (Doors open at 4:30 p.m.)
Brett has illustrated and/or written 40 books for children, with sales of 40 million copies. Her stories are set in locales around the world, some of them re-tellings of cultural folktales.
“Fans often ask me how I know when a picture is finished, and I tell them I keep working until I feel like I can walk into the page,” Brett said in an email.
“That’s a common thread through all of my books. We are natural storytellers, and I want to inspire kids to develop their own creative learning and explore the use of their creative muscles. That is important to me.”
Face In a Book independent bookstore is the sponsor of the free event.
“Jan will speak and sign books,” said owner Tina Ferguson. “We will have storytelling, activities and live entertainment to keep kids happy while everyone’s waiting for their books to be signed.
“Also, we’ll have a huge gingerbread house for the kids to decorate.”
Face In a Book is at 4359 Town Center Blvd., El Dorado Hills; 916-941-9401, www.getyourfaceinabook.com.
Visit the author at www.janbrett.com.
