Hear a story and tell a tale

Who doesn’t like to hear a good story? Now’s your chance to listen as master storytellers spin captivating yarns – and tell a couple of your own.
The second annual Auburn Winter Storytelling Festival will feature members of the Foothill Storytelling Guild in a day of time-honored oral tradition. “I have seen the power of stories transform the lives of children,” said Marianna deCroes, one of the featured tellers and a former teacher at the International School of Storytelling in England. She will be joined by veteran tellers Tom Wade, Gloria Jones, Lucinda deLorimier, Ed Lewis and Mark Berry.
Before their storytelling session (6:30 to 9 p.m.) will be:
• 10 a.m.: Storytelling for children, with music.
• 1 p.m.: Storytelling workshop led by National Storytelling Oracle Award-winner Joan Stockbridge.
• 2:45 p.m.: Open Telling, with an invitation to everyone to tell their own stories in five minutes.
• 5 p.m.: Liar’s Contest, the chance for anyone to tell the biggest tall tale.
The free festival is 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 28 at the General Gomez Art Center, 808 Lincoln Way, Auburn; more details at info@foothillstorytellingguild.com.
Meet the authors
One way for independent bookstores to get readers through their door is by sponsoring author appearances, such as these:
At the Avid Reader at Tower, 1600 Broadway, Sacramento; 916-441-4400, www.avidreaderattower.com:
• Children’s storytime with Elsie Guerrero, 2 p.m. Jan. 14
• Michael Haley for “No More Dancing the Jig,” 2 p.m. Jan. 14
• Stephen P. Cook for “Two Rivers,” 2 p.m. Jan. 28
• Rita Schmidt Sudman for “Water: More or Less,” 5 p.m. Jan. 28.
Also continuing its program of guest authors is Face In a Book, 4359 Town Center Blvd., El Dorado Hills; 916-941-9401, www.getyourfaceinabook.com:
Teachers will be given “special treats, gifts and a 20 percent discount on any purchase” on Teacher Appreciation Day, Jan. 19. On hand 4-6 p.m. will be B.H. James and Elizabeth James for “Method to the Madness.” Also, bookstore manager Janis Herbert for “The American Revolution for Kids” and “Lewis and Clark for Kids.”
And: Bob Hazy for “McGhee in the Gloaming,” “the chronicle of a man haunted by his past and his missed potential,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Allen Pierleoni: 916-321-1128, @apierleonisacbe
