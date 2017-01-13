Paul Simon biographer is bound for the Bee Book Club

Journalist, rock biographer, musician and pop-culture observer Peter Ames Carlin has made a career of understanding and investigating the intricacies of music and the globally popular musicians who play it. His talent and curiosity have led him to write in-depth biographies of entertainment greats Brian Wilson, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and now Paul Simon.
“Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” has been called “a life story with the scope and power of an epic novel” (Henry Holt, $32, 432 pages). In its pages, Carlin reveals the behind-the-scenes dramas of a cultural hero who has “sold more than 100 million records, won 15 Grammy awards and been installed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.”
Still, beyond those life-altering achievements is a very private and at times anguished man who has struggled with international fame, insecurities and interpersonal relationships.
Meet Carlin at The Sacramento Bee Book Club at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 (doors open at 5:15 p.m.), when he will be in conversation with longtime friend and former colleague Jack Ohman, The Bee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist.
The Sacramento Bee is at 2100 Q St., Sacramento; parking is free. Buy tickets at www.sacbee.com/beebookclub. Information: 916-321-1128.
Shanthi Sekaran coming to town
Shanthi Sekaran’s literary voice has just become louder with her second novel, “Lucky Boy” (after 2009’s “The Prayer Room”). It’s the wrenching story of two women – one an impoverished, undocumented immigrant from Mexico, the other a well-off Indian American – and the child they both love and want to possess for very different reasons (Putnam, $27, 480 pages). The story is set in Berkeley, where Sekaran lives.
Sekaran will give a presentation and answer audience questions at the Feb. 23 edition of the Sacramento Bee Book Club. Watch this space for upcoming details.
Meanwhile, she will appear at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 for Capital Public Radio’s book club, CapRadio Reads, where she will be in conversation with “Morning Edition” host Donna Apidone. The radio station is at 7055 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento. Tickets are $10 at www.eventbrite.com. More at www.capradio.org/books.
Sekaran also will join more than 40 other authors at the 15th annual Authors On the Move, the literary gala and primary fundraiser for the Sacramento Public Library Foundation, also benefiting the Sacramento Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. The soiree will begin at 5 p.m. March 4 at the Hyatt Regency, 1209 L St, Sacramento. Tickets are $225, with eight-seat tables going for $1,700, at www.saclibraryfoundation.org.
More library news
Elizabeth Koehler-Pentacoff, author of the memoir “The Missing Kennedy,” will recall the tragic story of Rose Kennedy, older sister of brothers John, Robert and Edward Kennedy, whose erratic behavior led to her father having her lobotomized at age 23. She will appear at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Pocket Greenhaven Library, 7335 Gloria Drive, Sacramento, 916-264-2700; and at 1 p.m. March 4 at the Sylvan Oaks Library. 6700 Auburn Boulevard, Citrus Heights, 916-264-2700.
Also, events are upcoming at the Central Library in its “Tapestry” program, in recognition of Black History Month (828 I St., Sacramento, 916-264-2700):
• Now through Feb. 28: Artist Darryl Davis will display his collection of sketches and watercolors celebrating the African American experience in Sacramento, in the library’s atrium.
• 1 p.m. on Feb. 12: American River College history professor Rudy Pearson will present a history of the African American community in Sacramento.
• 3 p.m. on March 5: Award-winning filmmaker Robert Lee Grant will show clips from his documentary “Gold Rush Generation” and lead a discussion. The film traces the life of explorer James Beckwourth, an African American-Crow Indian chief who blazed a route through the Sierra to the gold fields.
Allen Pierleoni: 916-321-1128, @apierleonisacbe
Bee Book Club
Peter Ames Carlin will appear for The Sacramento Bee Book Club in conversation with The Bee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist, Jack Ohman. The event will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 in The Hive at The Sacramento Bee, 2100 Q St., Sacramento.
Tickets to the event are $20 for seven-day-a-week subscribers, $30 for general admission. Buy tickets online at www.sacbee.com/beebookclub. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Parking is free. Barnes & Noble will be on site, selling “Homeward Bound” for 30 percent off the list price (Henry Holt, $32, 432 pages).
All proceeds benefit The Bee’s News In Education program, bringing news and information to more than 20,000 students in the region.
“Homeward Bound” also will be offered for a 30 percent discount through Feb. 2 at these bookstores: in the Sacramento area at the five Barnes & Nobles, Avid Reader at the Tower, Underground Books, Time Tested Books and Sac State’s Hornet Bookstore; in Davis at Avid Reader and UC Davis Bookstore; in El Dorado Hills at Face in a Book; and in Grass Valley at The Bookseller.
Visit the author at www.peteramescarlin.com. Information: 916-321-1128.
Comments