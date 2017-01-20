Peter Ames Carlin to tell all about Paul Simon

Journalist, rock biographer, musician and pop-culture observer Peter Ames Carlin has made a career of understanding and investigating the intricacies of music and the globally superstar musicians who play it. His talent and curiosity have led him to write in-depth biographies of entertainment greats Brian Wilson, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and now Paul Simon.
“Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” has been called “a life story with the scope and power of an epic novel” (Henry Holt, $32, 432 pages). In its pages, Carlin reveals the behind-the-scenes dramas of a cultural hero who has “sold more than 100 million records, won 15 Grammy Awards and been installed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.”
Still, beyond those life-altering achievements is a very private and at times anguished man who has struggled with international fame, insecurities and interpersonal relationships.
Meet Carlin at The Sacramento Bee Book Club at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 (doors open at 5:15 p.m.), when he will be in conversation with longtime friend and former colleague Jack Ohman, The Bee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist.
The Sacramento Bee is at 2100 Q St., Sacramento; parking is free. Buy tickets at www.sacbee.com/bookclub. Information: 916-321-1128.
‘Meet the Authors’ at Sierra 2
One of the nation’s most prestigious workshops for aspiring and established writers, screenwriters and poets is the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley. Five of the program’s prominent alumni authors will gather to read from their books and discuss questions from the audience in a special presentation, “Meet the Authors.”
Onstage will be Jade Chang for “The Wangs vs. the World” (www.thewangs.com), Frances Stroh for “Beer Money: A Memoir of Privilege and Loss” (francesstroh.com), Naomi Williams for “Landfalls” (www.naomijwilliams.com), Jordan Fisher Smith for “Engineering Eden” (www.jordanfishersmith.com) and Pepper Harding (ne: Michael Lavigne) for “The Heart of Henry Quantum” (www.pepperharding.com).
The event will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Sierra 2 Center for the Arts & Community, 2791 24th St., Sacramento, 916-452-3005. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m,; books will be sold on site. A reception and book-signing will follow. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; students $12/$15. Tickets at www.communityofwriters.org. Information: 530-470-8440, 530-205-8779.
More authors
Mega-selling urban fantasist and graphic novelist Kim Harrison began publishing her 13-title “Rachel Morgan/ Hollows” series 12 years ago. Now she’s introducing the prequel to that dark universe in “The Turn: The Hollows Begins with Death” (Gallery, $27, 448 pages; on sale Feb. 7).
The YA author’s book tour will bring her to Sacramento on Feb. 10, when she will greet fans at 7 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1725 Arden Way, 916-565-0644. Visit her at www.kimharrison.net.
The Avid Reader in Davis continues its program of author appearances at 617 Second St., 530-759-1599, www.avidreaderbooks.com:
▪ World War II Navajo code talker Chester Nez for “Code Talker,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23; www.navajocodetalkers.org.
▪ Eileen Rendahl for “Cover Me in Darkness” and “Pop Goes the Murder” (writing as Kristi Abbott), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Rendahl also writes as Eileen Carr. Visit the author at www.eileenrendahl.com.
▪ James Hurst for “The U.N. Association – USA,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
