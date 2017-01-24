Penguin wants to put Shakespeare’s best works back in your pocket

Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” has become one of the Bard’s most popular and most overtly political plays. Caesar is of course murdered by senators who believe they are saving the republic from the general who has become a despot and dictator. These same senators are killed, and just about everyone is corrupted by the power they either crave or have thrust upon them. The play might be more easily called “Brutus,” though, since he is the most conflicted and tragically flawed. Many historians see Caesar’s death as a turning point on the road from Roman Republic to Roman Empire. The new Penguin pocketbook editions of Shakespeare’s works have been revised and re-edited with new notes and annotations. The “Julius Caesar” reissue features a new cover design by artist Manuja Waldia.
$7.99 at Amazon.com and other booksellers, www.penguinclassics.com
Marcus Crowder
