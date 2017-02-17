James Baldwin could have been writing about today, as film shows

James Baldwin (1924-1987) was required reading in my house when I reached a certain age. His novels, plays and essays revealed an authoritative and distinctive African American intellectual life that was inspiring then and now. His book-length meditation on race in America, “The Fire Next Time,” seems written for today.
Baldwin’s oeuvre is experiencing a renaissance through the Oscar-nominated documentary film “I Am Not Your Negro,” scheduled to open Feb. 24 at the Tower.
Writer/director Raoul Peck used Baldwin’s notes and manuscripts about a planned book on his three assassinated friends, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, and excerpted Baldwin’s incisive interviews and film clips illustrating his cogent media observations. “I Am Not Your Negro: A Companion Edition to the Documentary Film Directed by Raoul Peck” unpacks Baldwin and the film even more.
About $10 where ever you purchase literary material.
Marcus Crowder
