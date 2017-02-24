If you have an opinion, ‘Let’s Talk About’ immigration

The Sacramento Public Library’s provocative community-conversation series “Let’s Talk About ...” is designed to “engage the community in a deeper conversation about difficult-to-talk-about subjects,” and provides resources for people to educate themselves on those topics. The series debuted last year, with discussions on racism, death and voting, replacing the library’s “One Book Sacramento” program. This year’s topics will be immigration, gender (June) and suicide (November).
Opening the year’s program will be Iranian-born Firoozeh Dumas, who will share her immigration experience and open the room to a discussion of the hot-button topic of immigration. She is the New York Times best-selling author of “Funny in Farsi” and “Laughing Without an Accent,” and was a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor.
The conversation begins at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria, 828 I St., Sacramento. Free, but registration is encouraged at www.letstalksacramento.org. A book-signing will follow. Information: 916-264-2920.
A pair of ticketed events
• Harvard professor Caroline Light will present her new book, “Stand Your Ground: A History of America’s Love Affair With Lethal Self-Defense,” which addresses “the recent spike in do-it-yourself security citizenship, from open-carry gun licenses to the resurgence of armed militias.”
She will host mixers with light refreshments before and after her presentation, 5 p.m. March 18, at Iron Grill, 2422 13th St., Sacramento, 916-737-5115. $10, www.eventbrite.com.
• Philosopher and novelist George Hammond will discuss Mark Twain’s funny but often angry philosophical worldview in “Funny Fight for Free Will” at the 78th anniversary luncheon of the Sacramento Book Collectors Club; open to the public. Lunch will be at Lucca, 1615 J St., Sacramento, 916-669-5300. See the menu and buy tickets ($37) at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2889926. Information: 916-456-4930
Sac State author series
California State University, Sacramento, continues its Author Lecture Series, a free program open to the public, with Eleni Kounalakis, former U.S. ambassador to Hungary, for her memoir “Madam Ambassador.”
Catch her talk and book-signing at 3 p.m. March 8 at the University Library Gallery, 6000 J St., Sacramento. Information and free parking permits: Sally Hitchcock at 916-278-5954. The program is sponsored by the CSUS Friends of the Library.
More author appearances
Coming to Barnes & Noble, 6111 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, (916) 853-1511:
• Nicole Smartt for “From Receptionist to Boss: Real-Life Advice for Getting Ahead at Work,” 1 p.m. March 11
• Ronnie Rush for “Life of a Roadie: The Gypsy in Me,” 1 p.m. March 25
Coming to Avid Reader, 617 Second St., Davis, 530-758-4040:
• Sam Silvas for “Stanton, California,” 7:30 p.m. March 4
• Gary C. Dreibelbis for “The Gospel According to Sesame Street: Learning, Life, Love and Death, ” 7:30 p.m. March 17
• Zoey Leigh Peterson for “Next Year for Sure,” 7:30 p.m. March 20
Coming to Face in a Book, 4359 Town Center Blvd. El Dorado Hills, 916-941-9401:
• Sam Silvas for “Stanton, California,” 6:30 p.m. March 3
• Lynn Carthage for “Avenged,” 2 p.m. March 25
Allen Pierleoni: 916-321-1128, @apierleonisacbe
Comments