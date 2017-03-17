Watch out, thriller and romance lovers – here comes Catherine Coulter

It’s not surprising that New York Times best-selling novelist Catherine Coulter began her multiple-series, 80-title fiction career in historical romance.
After all, she holds a master’s degree in 19th-century European history from Boston College (“The Napoleonic era is my expertise”).
That, and as she is is quick to point out, “In my experience, women who start out in romance blossom all over the place in other genres.”
Coulter is a case in point. The romance author who segued to suspense-thriller has been critically praised for her two “FBI” series – the 20-title “FBI Thriller” and the four-title “Brit In the FBI,” the latter in partnership with another uber-popular female author, J.T. Ellison. The new entry is “The Devil’s Triangle,” the Sacramento Bee Book Club’s choice for March (Gallery Books, $28, 512 pages; on sale March 14).
Returning in the new suspense-thriller are FBI special agents Nicholas Drummond and Michaela Caine, now heading the agency’s secret Covert Eyes team of “hand-picked agents” who are tasked with taking on international criminals. Their first case in their new roles takes them from New York to Venice and Rome, and ultimately to the mysterious Bermuda Triangle off the coast of Florida, where many ships and planes have inexplicably vanished over the decades.
“(Suspense-thriller) is a very different genre than romance, but it’s such fun,” Coulter said. “Your brain has to flip a 180, because you’re concentrating on keeping the reader guessing and turning the page. Pacing is the key, whereas in romance you can take your time.”
Coulter and her husband live with their three cats in Sausalito. Visit her at www.catherinecoulter.com.
Catherine Coulter will appear for The Sacramento Bee Book Club at 6 p.m. March 30 in The Hive at The Sacramento Bee, 2100 Q St., Sacramento.
Tickets to the event are $20 for seven-day-a-week subscribers, $10 for students and $30 for general admission. Buy tickets online at www.sacbee.com/events. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Parking is free. Barnes & Noble will be on site, selling “The Devil’s Triangle” for 30 percent off the list price (Gallery Books, $28, 512 pages; on sale March 14).
All proceeds benefit The Bee’s News In Education program, bringing news and information to more than 20,000 students in the region.
“The Devil’s Triangle” also will be offered for a 30 percent discount through March 30 at these bookstores: in the Sacramento area at the five Barnes & Nobles, Avid Reader at the Tower, Underground Books, Time Tested Books and Sac State’s Hornet Bookstore; in Davis at Avid Reader; in El Dorado Hills at Face in a Book; and in Grass Valley at The Bookseller.
Information: 916-321-1128.
