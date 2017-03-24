Catherine Coulter fills in the blanks about romance, suspense and owning three cats

Here’s part of what we know about New York Times bestselling author Catherine Coulter so far:
• She has written 80 novels in multiple series and as stand-alones, in at least four genres – historical romance, contemporary romance, contemporary romantic thriller and contemporary suspense thriller.
• Her writing day begins at 6:30 a.m. with the business of answering email and posting on Facebook (she maintains a newsletter, too), then breakfast (always toasted English muffin with peanut butter and sugar-free jam) while she writes until 10:30 a.m. “I write quickly,” she said recently on the phone from her home in Sausalito.
• She holds a master’s degree in 19th-century European history from Boston College, with particular expertise in the Napoleonic era.
• She is an accomplished musician, inheriting the talent from her concert-pianist mother.
• She worked as a speechwriter for a Wall Street firm while publishing her first books.
• She’s a cheerleader for fitness, a trim and fit enthusiast who exercises at home each day and works out at a gym three days a week. “We all have parts that need to be worked,” she said.
• Many of her daily Facebook posts are messages of positive reinforcement that go beyond urging her “friends” to stay fit. For instance: “Make your time on this earth mean something. If there’s something you want to do, DO IT, don’t make excuses, don’t procrastinate. You don’t want to spend your life just cruising around in the slow lane.”
Coulter maintains two suspense-thriller series – the 20-title “FBI Thriller” and the four-title “A Brit In the FBI,” the latter in partnership with another uber-popular female author, J.T. Ellison. The new entry is “The Devil’s Triangle,” the Sacramento Bee Book Club’s choice for March (Gallery Books, $28, 512 pages).
Returning in the new adventure are FBI special agents Nicholas Drummond and Michaela Caine, now heading the agency’s secret Covert Eyes team of “hand-picked agents” tasked with taking on international criminals. Their first case in their new roles takes them from New York to Venice and Rome and ultimately to the mysterious Bermuda Triangle off the coast of Florida, where ships and planes have inexplicably vanished over the decades.
Coulter is a dynamo with a sense of humor, a quick laugh and a knack for insightful quips. We played to her out-of-the-box spontaneity by asking her to fill in the blanks to complete a few statements. As expected, she caught on quickly.
The similarities between my romance novels and my suspense novels are ...
Happy endings. I believe in entertaining people, not depressing them. They can watch the evening news for that. Also, in the romances and the “FBIs,” there is some sort of personal relationship, as that is a part of life and it adds depth and verisimilitude. I like to hit all facets of life in a positive way.
Despite the literary success I’ve enjoyed, I still find challenges in ...
Every book is a challenge. I’ve written 80 books and people ask, “Does it get easier?” No, it does not. The challenges are constant and always different.
The wellspring of my books is...
What-if ideas. It used to be I’d say, “OK, I’m going to do a book set in 1850 San Francisco and I need to learn the history.” The story would just unfold. But the more books you write... Now I’m grateful to have a single what-if idea – “What if this or that happened?” – and then I can go. If I have a good idea, I’ll probably try to do it. I’ll look at anything that walks through the parking lot in my brain.
My writing routine is....
The same every blessed day, at least five days a week.
When I meet my readers face-to-face, I am often surprised by...
Their enthusiasm and excitement, how much they care about not only my books, but about me. Here’s a perfect stranger telling you (that) you have given them pleasure. It’s always a rush and makes me smile hugely.
I communicate with my fan base by...
Email and Facebook.
Most of their feedback concerns....
They love me!
When I socialize at the gym, the conversation goes to ...
(With women) we talk about womanly sorts of things, like, “Have you shot your husband yet?” or “Your kids are now 45, have you kicked them out of the house yet?” But when it’s with the guys, we’re talking talking investments and cars. I think back to the early days of feminism, (when the rhetoric was) preached that men and women are just the same, which is such idiocy. We are so different in how we look at life and work. You men do not have the shoe gene, which is very sad. You have the car and tool genes, and thank goodness I don’t.
Working out is a vital part of my life because....
When I’m cremated, I want to have the best bod they’ve every seen.
The first thing on my mind when I walk into a bookstore is...
Where are my books? That’s what any author would say, or they’re lying.
If I could visit anyplace in the world to do research for a book, it would be...
Venice, which is why “The Devil’s Triangle” opens there.
I go back and forth between romance novellas set in the 1840s and contemporary suspense-thrillers because...
It keeps the brain unconstipated because they’re such two disparate genres. You get to clean everything out and go in a new direction, which is such fun.
I write the “A Brit in the FBI” series in partnership with J.T. Ellison. We agree she can do the – – part of the book better than I can.
J.T. was born with a computer in her armpit and is an expert on all things technical. What she doesn’t know, she knows how to research. She has a much better grounding in weaponry (for instance). In the next book, we’re going to have drones. I love drones, but I don’t know a thing about them, but she does.
On the other hand, we agree I can do the – – part of the book better than she can.
My huge strengths are dialogue and editing. Of course, our books have to be in my voice, which means I will automatically rewrite all the dialogue she writes, because it wouldn’t be exactly what I would have my characters say.
My hands-on editors tell me...
I do one “FBI Thriller” a year, and my husband is my editor. I’m finishing “Enigma,” which will be out in September. By the time it goes to my editor at Simon & Schuster, there will be nothing for her to do. I tell her, “You’re the readers’ representative and I want to hear from you,” but it’s very rare that I do.
My pet peeve is...
People who are all talk and no action.
I have three cats because ...
I can’t have six.
Having fresh flowers in my house is nonnegotiable because ...
They make me happy.
Among my favorite authors are...
I love Jayne Ann Krentz, John Sanford, Linda Howard and J.D. Robb. There are so many more.
You’ll never catch me...
Eating more than one teaspoon of ice cream.
In restaurants, I always order ...
If it’s Mexican, taco salad and guacamole. If it’s Italian, spaghetti Bolognese.
In the kitchen, I can whip up a mean...
Mexican meal. I’m a great cook (of Mexican cuisine).
If I had it to do it all over again, I would...
Do just what I’m doing. I landed in the right spot. Lord knows it took me long enough to get there.
