This cookbook author ‘speaks’ simple French in the home kitchen

What home cook doesn’t like to page through a new cookbook, explore delicious-sounding recipes, and add to their repertoire of culinary skills and knowledge? After all, discovery is what cooking is all about. That, and actually eating what comes out of the oven or the pan, of course.
Georgeanne Brennan knows a thing or two about all that. She’s the chef-author of more than 30 cookbooks that have won major honors, including a James Beard Award and an International Association of Culinary Professionals’ Julia Child Cookbook Award.
Like Child before her, Brennan has helped take the mystery out of French cuisine, making it approachable and easy for home cooks to whip up such Provençal specialties as green garlic and new potato soup, smoked trout pate and mushroom-stuffed chicken.
Brennan’s latest how-to book, “La Vie Rustic: Cooking and Living in the French Style,” is the Sacramento Bee Book Club’s choice for May.
“Certain kinds of French cooking won’t work if you don’t have your techniques down,” she said in the kitchen of her century-old farmhouse in Winters. “The kind of cooking I do is really more ingredients-driven, made in simple ways. If you know how to sauté – melt some butter or heat some olive oil in pan – you can cook an awful lot of dishes.”
Brennan’s expertise comes from decades of dividing her time between her farmhouse in Provence – where she once taught cooking classes – and her farmhouse in Winters. Each venue has added its own unique flavors to her cookbooks.
In the introduction to “La Vie Rustic,” she writes of her early years in rural Provence: “Little did I know it at the time, but my first years in France gave me the foundation for my life’s work and changed me forever. The relationship between land and table is more than just sustenance.”
