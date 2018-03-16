Sacramento Bee Book Club welcomes Sam McManis

What are the weirdest places in California? Find out from a writer who saw hundreds of possibilities.
Author and former Sacramento Bee travel columnist Sam McManis will appear for The Sacramento Bee Book Club at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, in The Hive at The Sacramento Bee (2100 Q St.).
Tickets are $10. Buy tickets at www.sacbee.com/events. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Parking is free. Copies of McManis' new book, "Crossing California: A Cultural Topography of a State of Wonder and Weirdness," will be available for purchase. McManis also will personally autograph copies.
Proceeds benefit The Bee's News In Education program, serving more than 20,000 students in the region.
