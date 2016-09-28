Loggins, Air Supply, Valli, John head to Thunder Valley

This weekend, Thunder Valley ends its summer outdoor season with two powerful teamings, Kenny Loggins with Air Supply Friday, Sept. 30, and Frankie Valli with Olivia Newton-John Saturday, Oct. 1. That’s a lot of No. 1 singles, best-selling albums and major musical history.
No matter how much followed, or how hard-edged some of the music was, Loggins began with writing one of the sweetest songs ever, “House on Pooh Corner,” originally a Nitty Gritty Dirt Band recording but later Loggins’ own. Later came the teaming with Jim Messina (“Danny’s Song”); the solo career (“Celebrate Me Home,” “I Believe in Love”); the teaming with Michael McDonald (“What a Fool Believes,” “This Is It”); and certainly the movie soundtracks, from “I’m Alright” (“Caddyshack”) to “Danger Zone” (“Top Gun”) and “Footloose,” which is also the title of his recently released children’s book.
Air Supply may be the second-listed on this show roster, but Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock managed in the 1980s to turn out five consecutive Top 5 songs, besting the Beatles at the time. “Lost in Love” remains iconic, and Air Supply has managed to keep going not only on the fuel of their songs but to a large degree because of their excellent reputation as a live band. (7 p.m.; $39.75-$179.75; thundervalleyresort.com)
Francesco Stephen Castelluccio recorded his first song, “My Mother’s Eyes,” as Frankie Valli, a variation on the singer “Texas” Jean Valli. When he teamed with Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, they called themselves the Four Seasons after a cocktail lounge. Valli’s soaring falsetto set the group apart and made them legendary. The musical of their story, “Jersey Boys,” enhanced that legend and is still running after 10 years on Broadway and touring, unharmed by the poor movie version.
When Newton-John had her first Northern Nevada casino appearance in 1974, she had only a couple of hits to her name, including her initial song “Let Me Be There” and the follow-up signature tune “I Honestly Love You.” Her opener, Norm Crosby, was almost as famous at the time. Her moderate success became major very soon, especially with the 1978 release of “Grease” (the most successful movie musical of all time, unfortunately followed up by Newton-John with “Xanadu” and “Score: a Hockey Musical”).
Newton-John also managed to pull off one of the best and most famous hat tricks in music; when her giant single “Physical” was released, it was controversial because of its suggestive lyrics. It was even banned in Utah. But a video was conceived, turning it into a workout song. (7 p.m.; $59.75-$199.75)
Also this week
The Four Tops bring Motown to Cache Creek Saturday, Oct. 1 (8 p.m.; $49-$75; cachecreek.com); Jackson Rancheria on Saturday, Oct. 1, hosts California Transit Authority, which features former Chicago players Danny Seraphine and Bill Champlin (7 p.m.; $25; jacksoncasino.com), and on Thursday, Oct. 6, a contestant search for “The Price Is Right.” (9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; registration at jacksoncasino.com).
