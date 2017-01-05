Multi-talented David Pomeranz visits Cache Creek

Area casino showrooms can hardly be blamed for not offering many shows this weekend. After all, most of their clientele are recovering from Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.
Still, there are a few off-beat shows around to appeal to niche audiences. David Pomeranz, for instance, at Cache Creek on Saturday, Jan. 7, is one of the most successful international songwriter-singers out there. His repertoire is diverse and unpredictable.
Pomeranz has had a career that has gone in many directions: albums, concerts, musicals, movies and television.
He has composed songs that became hits for Barry Manilow – “Tryin’ to Get the Feeling Again” and “The Old Songs” – the Lou Rawls standard “Let It Be Now.” He found success in a duet recording with Russian Alexander Malinin of “Faraway Lands.” He’s had 22 platinum albums and 18 gold.
In musical theater, Pomeranz wrote songs for Dave Clark’s “Time” and composed music for “A Tale of Two Cities,”“The Little Tramp” and “Scandalous,” the story of Aimee Semple McPherson, which originally was named “Saving Amee.”
Pomeranz also composed for feature films such as “Big” and television series like “Perfect Strangers.”
Pomeranz’s CD “Born for You – His Best and More” has been, at least up until recently, the biggest international hit in the Philippines. That’s worth noting because his stage mate at Cache Creek will be Joey Albert, winner of Dream Girl Filipina on the islands’ series “The Party,” member of the show band the New Minstrels and singer on 20 studio albums. (8 p.m.; $39-$65; cachecreek.com)
Elsewhere
A little chaos was created back in 2008 when some reports came out that Led Zeppelin was going to perform at that year’s Bonnaroo Festival. In fact, it was Lez Zeppelin on the schedule, an all-female tribute band. No confusion Saturday when the women are going to be at Jackson Rancheria, their band one of the leaders and longest-lived of the distaff hard rock tribute groups. (8 p.m.; $15; jacksoncasino.com)
Circus Circus in Reno is celebrating the opening of its newly remodeled Midway, which had been getting significantly tired after 37 years with not many updates. The biggest improvement is the relocation of the stage, moved from its awkward position in the middle of the venue to a far better setting at an end, making it an actual proscenium setting with clear sight lines. Still on the bill, thankfully, is JR Johns and his delightful dogs.
