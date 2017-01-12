Nahko and Medicine for the People perform at Montbleu

0:40 Several popular American River Parkway sections flooded after massive January storms Pause

1:11 Northern California storm: 10 defining images from past few days

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

0:26 Sacramento River rages during rain storm

0:45 Cat surrounded by rising water at flooded Discovery Park

2:32 Placer County sheriff announces his retirement

0:34 Sacramento River keeps rising