Tahoe casinos take advantage of the snow

With snowfall totals for the month accumulating far beyond what has been dreamed of for years, the Tahoe casinos are offering entertainment options for the après-ski partying crowd.
Harrah’s Tahoe, for instance, provides a two-punch weekend with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Railroad Earth for a weeknight enticement Thursday, Jan. 26.
Back when he was just beginning a band, Scotty Morris met blues guitarist Albert Collins at a concert. He got a poster signed. “To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy,” Collins had written, so it was inevitable that Morris would name his band just that. It became, and remains, one of the top contemporary swing bands out there, as evidenced most recently by the album “Rattle the Bones.” (7:30 p.m.; $44; Ticketmaster)
Railroad Earth was named for the Jack Kerouac short story “October in the Railroad Earth,” and its most recent album finds it playing backup to Warren Haynes of the Allman Brothers Band. For a good taste of the band’s combination of bluegrass, jazz and rock, check out the CD “Live at Red Rocks.” (8 p.m.; $28; Ticketmaster)
And the Tahoe lineup is filled out with Dawes, embarking on a five-month tour celebrating a fifth album with the upbeat title “We’re All Gonna Die,” perhaps because of one of its singles, “When the Tequila Runs Out.” The band is known for long sets. It plays at the MontBleu on Friday, Jan. 20. (8 p.m.; $25-$35; Ticketmaster)
Elsewhere
Thunder from Down Under finds the Aussie men once again shedding their clothes at Thunder Valley Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21. (7:30 p.m.; $32.75-$49.75; thundervalleyresort.com)
The Whispers, who moved from their Watts beginning to develop in San Francisco and still headed by founders and twins Wallace “Scotty” Scott and Walter Scott, sing “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong” and other hits on Friday, Jan. 20 at Cache Creek. (8 p.m.; $49-$75; cachecreek.com)
Michael Carbonaro returns to the Grand Sierra in Reno on Sunday, Jan. 22, demonstrating some of the delightful magic he loves to use to fool people on TruTV’s “The Carbonaro Effect.” (8 p.m.; $23-$28; grandsierraresort.com)
And the Silver Legacy not only brings in the classic rockers Styx on Friday, Jan. (8 p.m.; $59.50-$79.50; silverlegacy.com), but also gleefully just announced two major concerts for the Reno Events Center – Stevie Nicks on Feb. 23 and Chris Rock on Feb. 24.
Finally, some truly off-beat fun as Camp Richardson launches its popular Snowshoe Cocktail Races Saturday. Competitors with filled cocktail trays in hand navigate through obstacles up and down the beach – no spillage allowed. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m. Further installments are set for Feb. 18 and March 18.
