Don’t expect family entertainment in Brad Garrett’s stand-up routine

Brad Garrett has found a pretty lucrative sideline to his stand-up and television career. His voice has been featured in some of the biggest animated movies of the past decades, including “Finding Nemo” (Bloat), “Tangled” (that wonderful hook-handed thug) and “Ratatouille” (Auguste Gusteau).
Do not, however, allow that or even his three-time Emmy-winning role as Robert Barone in “Everybody Loves Raymond” to fool you. When he plays Thunder Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, his show will be decidedly adult, often even shocking. Over the years, Garrett has grown more edgy.
It was in the world of stand-up that Garrett got his start, winning $100,000 in the comedy division on “Star Search.” That moved him to Johnny Carson when he was but 23 and that led to multiple opening spots.
Then came “Raymond” for nine seasons, followed by “ ’Til Death” on Fox for four. He’s proved remarkably versatile, appearing on Broadway as Murray the Cop in the Nathan-Lane Matthew Broderick revival of “The Odd Couple,” and opening his own comedy club in Vegas (currently at the MGM Grand). (7:30 p.m.; $49.95-$59.95; thundervalleyresort.com)
Elsewhere
• It’s a full week at Cache Creek with Blue Oyster Cult Friday, Jan. 27, creators of at least three of the biggest metal hits – “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You.” ($35-$55; cachecreek.com)
British celebrity chef Robert Irvine is there Saturday, Jan. 28. Casinos have, in the past decade, discovered that celebrity chefs can be main draws, with some analysts predicting that celebrity restaurants will eventually surpass gaming in revenue, coming in second behind nightclubs. Irvine, known almost as much for his fitness advice as for his cooking, was the host of both “Dinner: Impossible” and “Restaurant: Impossible” on the Food Network along with other series. His “Robert Irvine Show,” focused on talk and not on food, is on the CW. (8 p.m.; $45-$55)
Finally, Sunday, Jan. 29, Cache Creek has somewhat of a throwback. Two generations have no particularly strong bond with Elvis Presley, and the number of his imitators has grown smaller, even in Vegas. Still, an hour or so with his music is welcome. Harry S gives what he calls “The Ultimate Tribute to Elvis” Sunday, Jan. 29. (4 p.m.; free with club card or $20 at the door)
• Joel Ward, who ran up more than 500 performances at Lake Tahoe’s Horizon before it became the Hard Rock, returns to the mountains this weekend in “Magic Fusion” at the Loft at Heavenly Village. (7:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $27, children under 18 $19; thelofttahoe.com)
