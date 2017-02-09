Rickles-Philbin show at Grand Sierra Resort postponed

An appearance by Don Rickles and Regis Philbin on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Grand Sierra Resort is being postponed because of illness of one of the stars.
The Reno casino resort announced Wednesday that comedian Rickles cannot travel because of a flu-like infection. A press release gave no indication when the appearance by Rickles, 90, and media personality Philbin, 85, will be rescheduled.
“A Don Rickles And Regis Philbin Laughfest,” was billed as an “evening of hilarity and biting social commentary.”
