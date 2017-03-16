Two ways to dive into fun at Lake Tahoe this weekend

No pop quartet has appeared in area casino showrooms since Manhattan Transfer played Harrah’s Tahoe in 2000. The MontBleu comes to the rescue Friday, March 17, with the area debut of Lake Street Drive, ushering in a busy weekend for the club and South Shore in general.
The multigenre Lake Street Drive got its biggest national attention on Chris Thile’s first show as the new host of “Prairie Home Companion” in October. Its vocal mix, topped by Rachael Price, called by Billboard a combination of Amy Winehouse and Rita Hayworth, have all gotten great notices on this tour, coming on the heels of the group’s new CD “Side Pony.” (8 p.m.; $25-$30; Ticketmaster)
Saturday, March 18, the Montbleu brings in “More than Magic: An Evening of Circus and Illusion,” headed by Alex Ramon, known for multiple appearances at Lake Tahoe. The “circus” portion of the evening is of the cirque variety, headed by aerialist Leah Christiana. (7:30 p.m.; $29)
The magic show is a tie-in with Zephyr Cove’s South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge Weekend on Saturday, March 18, one of the wilder events of the season and one significantly enhanced this year by Tahoe’s extreme winter. Raising $100 for Special Olympics Nevada gets you all kinds of benefits, including a free buffet, T-shirt (inscribed “Feel the Brrr”) and a chance to join a multitude of others in the completely silly, but certainly invigorating, running in and out of the lake’s frigid waters at Zephyr Cove Resort. Raising from $750 to $1,000 gets you special seats and treatment at the magic show.
The theme of the plunge this year is “Space Odyssey,” and costumes are encouraged although not required. The sponsors of the event make a point that this is “not a swim.” The plunge begins at noon, and there are further activities, including some snowshoe races, later in the day.
Thunder Valley brings in Tony Orlando on Friday, March 17, the singer celebrating one of the longest careers in show business. He is remembered along with Dawn (Telma Hopkins and Joyce Vincent-Wilson) for “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ’Round the Old Oak Tree.” There were other hits, such as “Candida” and “Knock Three Times,” but it’s the ribbon that has sustained Orlando for more than four decades. (7:30 p.m.; $44.85-$57.95; thundervalleyresort.com)
Comments