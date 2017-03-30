How do they do that? These mentalists hope to astound two audiences

1:12 Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him Pause

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:55 Time of Remembrance program travels to schools

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

0:50 Fire damages south Sacramento home; no injuries reported

1:20 California teens speak out against candy-flavored tobacco at state Capitol

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

0:31 How the rain will come and go this morning