Start your wish list for outdoor summer concerts at two casino venues

Northern California casinos seem to be taking this weekend off, but the Grand Sierra in Reno will be active Saturday, April 15, with Shinedown, whose 5th studio album last year, “Threat to Survival,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts (8 p.m.; $35; grandsierraresort.com); and Empire of the Sun, the Aussie electro-glam-pop duo, on Sunday, April 16 (7:30 p.m.; $35).
The slower weekend of shows means there might be time to begin making outdoor concert plans for the summer at Thunder Valley and Harveys Lake Tahoe.
Of the two venues Thunder Valley offers the more diverse schedule as well as more concerts. Harveys, however, goes for the big hitters.
On the Thunder Valley calendar
The amphitheater season starts Friday-Saturday, June 9-10 with George Lopez first, followed by a teaming of Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald.
More at Thunder Valley:
• Sacramento FM station V101’s June 17 Summer Jam will feature Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, and Naughty by Nature. Other June shows include one officially titled “Spend the Night with Alice Cooper” (June 16), comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (Friday, June 23) and “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” (Saturday, June 24).
• On July Saturdays, Paquito del Barrio teams with Diego Vedaguer (July 8), Jo Koy makes fun on (July 15), Tesla rocks (July 22) and and Buddy Guy and Jonny Lang get down with the blues (July 29). Other July appearances include Sublime along with Rome (Friday, July 28).
• In August, “Soul Fest ’17” (Saturday, Aug. 5) features the O’Jays, the SOS Band and Morris Day and the Time. Other August performances include Huey Lewis and the News with Greg Kihn (Friday, Aug. 11) and Pat Benatar with hubby Neil Geraldo and Toto (Friday, Aug. 25)
• Before summer officially turns to autumn, Chicago puts out the brass and showmanship (Friday, Sept. 1) and Creedence Clearwater Revisited joins up with Three Dog Night (Friday, Sept. 15). All tickets are available at thundervalleyresort.com
At Harveys Lake Tahoe
Harveys kicks off it summer lineup for the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena a bit later but big time with “An Evening with Paul Simon” on Sunday, June 25.
More on the Harvey’s calendar:
• Also in June Rebelution arrives, along with Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz, and Hirie (Friday, June 30)
• July finds Sammy Hagar making his annual visit with the Circle (Sunday, July 2), Train (Sunday, July 9) Lenny Kravitz (Friday, July 14), Third Eye Blind (Sunday, July 16) and Jack Johnson and ALO (Friday, July 28).
• The season rounds on Friday, Aug. 4 with Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog, and The Movement. All tickets are available at Ticketmaster.
