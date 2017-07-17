Three to see: Sac Ladyfest, First Fest Benefit, and some rock-Americana-pop

Sac Ladyfest
Various genres
Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22
The Red Museum
This annual two-day event (benefiting Sacramento Gender Health Center) moves to downtown’s Red Museum with food trucks, clothing and books sales (donations welcomed) and more than a dozen musical acts over two days. Saturday’s lineup features sets from locals Write or Die (fronted by Autumn Sky) and sultry Bay Area indie pop act Sunhaze (Phantogram fans, take note). $15-$20. www.facebook.com/sacladyfest.
First Festival Benefit Show with Sparks Across Darkness
Hip-hop/indie/rock
8 p.m. Friday, July 21
Shine Sacramento
Hyper-local music and art gathering First Festival has a bold (and may we say, fantastic) goal for its fourth year in 2018: make it free for all attendees. This eclectic benefit show featuring plucky Sacramento talent is part of the plan to get there, with methodically experimental hip-hop artist Sparks Across Darkness, rocker Vinnie Guidera (playing solo) and indie pop rock act House of Mary. $8. http://sacb.ee/anIz.
Jared & the Mill with Kolars
Rock/Americana/pop
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25
Harlow’s
This is a screaming co-headline bill for a Tuesday night, pairing Jared & the Mill’s plank-spanking bluegrass and stompy Americana rock with a swinging circus of dancehall disco glam-pop from the enigmatic Kolars (former members of He’s My Brother, She’s My Sister). Doors 6:30 p.m. $12 adv/$15 door. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: Pokey LaFarge. Aug. 20 at The Center for the Arts (Grass Valley)
“Manic Revelations” is a scintillating new release from Pokey LaFarge, a swinging throwback to the earliest roots of rock ’n’ roll, blues and tin can soul. $27. www.thecenterforthearts.org.
Comments