Tahoe concerts show range of classical music through diverse programming

A blast of brass will start it all at 7 p.m. Friday as Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” kicks off the sixth season of Classical Tahoe, three weeks of concerts at Incline Village’s Sierra Nevada College.
This is a notable gathering of internationally recognized musicians from such organizations as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Seattle Symphony, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, all under the direction of Conductor Joel Revzen.
The programming of 10 concerts is diverse, both familiar and intriguing, set to renew interest in standard repertoire, such as Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1” and Beethoven’s “Eroica,” and provide exposure to some new pieces, including Wynton Marsalis’ “A Fiddler’s Tale.”
The Copland, for instance, starts a concert of American masters which also includes three dance episodes from Elmer Bernstein’s “On the Town,” Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with Cuban pianist Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, and Dvorak’s “From the New World” symphony.
An especially exciting evening is planned Aug. 5, with various arias sung by Adler Fellows from the San Francisco Opera (Toni Marie Palmertree, Amina Edris, Amitai Pati and Brad Walker) along with semi-staged scenes from three Mozart operas “Le Nozze di Figaro,” “Cosi fan tutte” and “Don Giovanni.”
The final concert on Aug. 12 is fittingly “A Summer Evening,” with music of Kodaly, Beethoven and Villa Lobos. (All concerts at 7 p.m.; $25-$100 per concert; full schedule and tickets at ClassicalTahoe.org.)
Two major concerts take place at Thunder Valley this weekend, the first a combo of two hot Southern California reggae-infused bands, “Sublime with Rome,” whose new album is “Sirens”; and Magic, known best for their hit “Rude” (Friday at 7 p.m.; $32.95-$159.95; thundervalleyresort.com). They’re followed on Saturday by a blues guitar jamming dream when the legendary Hoochie Coochie Man Buddy Guy is joined by the “kid,” although kid no longer, Jonny Lang (6:30 p.m.; $39.95-$169.95).
Jack Johnson is touring North America for the first time since 2014 and arriving at the Harveys Lake Tahoe concert series Friday and Saturday. Ticket buyers will get a free download of Johnson’s latest “Fragments” and have the opportunity to participate in his fight against single-use plastic by getting free water from water-refill stations. ALO (Animal Liberation Orchestra) will open. (7 p.m.; $70 for both general admission and reserved bleacher seats; Ticketmaster or apeconcerts.com.)
The largest show and sale of political memorabilia in the West takes place Friday and Saturday at the Atlantis in Reno put together by American Political Items Collectors (APIC). There will be over 100,000 buttons, posters, credentials and other items up for sale with four special focuses this year: “JFK100” (the 100th anniversary of his birth); “1967: the Summer of Love” (psychedelic buttons of the 1960s); “Who is Wendell Willkie?”; and “Teddy Roosevelt and the West” (items from his 1903 tour of the Western U.S.). (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; $8 for both days, $12 for families for both days, children and students free; apic.us.)
Comments