Rob Schneider offering 'an evening of lies' in South Tahoe

“Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo,” “The Hot Chick” and “The Benchwarmers” will never stand out as some of the greatest movies ever made.
But their star, Rob Schneider, is still among us, popping up here and there in movies and on television, and returning to his standup roots. He will arrive at the MontBleu Saturday with his latest tour, “Please Join Me for an Evening of Lies.”
Exactly what the show will include is unannounced, but there is no doubt Schneider can be very funny. Witness those years from 1990-94 when he gave us Tiny Elvis, Orgasm Guy and Richard Laymer (the guy with the desk next to the photocopier) on “Saturday Night Live.”
In fact, over the past three decades you would pretty much have to be stuck under a rock not to have seen Schneider.
He was in practically every Adam Sandler movie (their comedy styles jell), usually shouting the words “You can do it!”
He was in television series “Coach,” “Men Behaving Badly” and his own “Rob,” among others. He’s popped up in a raft of movies, playing everything from a producer in “Muppets in Space” to a bellhop in “Home Alone 2.”
He’s the title character in Neal McCoy’s video “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On.” All in all, he’s carved out a pretty enduring career. And he stays in the news, most recently for his anti-vaccination activism.
(8 p.m.; $25-$35; Ticketmaster)
Cache Creek continues to bring in some of the best soul singers in history, the most recent, Brian McKnight, performing Friday night.
He has sold over 25 million albums so far in his career, recorded for Mercury and Motown and Warner Brothers, sang “Find Myself in You” in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Family Reunion,” which is all over cable this month, and offered other hits like “Used to Be My Girl.”
(9 p.m.; $59-$89; cachecreek.com)
And then on Saturday, Cache Creek brings in Chiquis Rivera, whose very life and career could be a telenovela plot – molestation, estrangement, and sudden tragedy when mother Jenni Rivera was killed in a plane crash.
Her mother’s show “I Love Jenni” was the top rated series on the mun2 network, and she’s had her share of television fame with reality series like “The Riveras.”
Her famous single “Paloma Blanca” was sung as a tribute to her mother.
(8 p.m.; $34-$59)
Harrah’s Tahoe returns to the British post-punk scene of the 1970s and 1980s with the Psychedelic Furs, founded in 1977 by Richard Butler on vocals and Tim Butler on bass, both of whom are still with the group.
Their music has been popping up lately in venues as diverse as a recent episode of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” (“The Ghost in You”) and the movie “Call Me By Your Name” (“Love My Way”).
(7:30 p.m.; $43; Ticketmaster)
Harveys Tahoe adds two move concerts to its Summer Concert Series in the Outdoor Arena: Slightly Stoopid, June 16 ($39.50); and Luke Bryan, July 15 ($69.50-$149.50; Ticketmaster or apeconcerts.com).
