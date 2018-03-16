Comedy Central stars bring the laughs to the MontBleu

“Bumping Mics” is the clever subtitle for the teaming this Saturday of Comedy Central stalwarts Jeff Ross and Dave Attell.
Either one has a résumé that would justify a solo engagement in a large showroom but teaming the two makes for a delectable attraction at the MontBleu.
Ross has been called the “Roastmaster General,” with due apologies to the late George Jessel, who had the title “Toastmaster General” because he was called upon to emcee so many award dinners.
Jessel would undoubtedly go into heart seizure if he heard much of the material that comes out of the mouths of Ross’ subjects and fellow roasters.
Never miss a local story.
The roster of the former is formidable – Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, James Carville and two times Donald Trump.
Recently, Ross has taken his focus to non-celebrity targets, as in “Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals” (filmed inside a jail) and “Jeff Ross Roasts Cops” (out on a ride-along with the Boston P.D.). He is also entering the second season of his Comedy Central “Roast Battle” series.
As for Attell, just remember “Insomniac with Dave Attell,” finding him going city to city to look for late-night action.
You will have no difficulty staying awake when he does his stand-up either. (8 p.m.; $35-$55; Ticketmaster)
During the heyday of Reno entertainment, few performers graced the famous Harrah’s stage as often as Dionne Warwick. She was always popular, given the huge catalog of her hits, and she always displayed that immense vocal talent. But she was never warm, always aloof.
She is back on a casino stage this Saturday when she plays Cache Creek and the years have likely mellowed her. Regardless, it’s difficult not to enjoy the products of the center of the pop culture in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the likes of “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” still standards on easy-listening stations and elevators, the recipients of what used to be called The Mantovani Treatment. (8 p.m.; $55-$85; cachecreek.com)
“You can still rock in America.” The band Night Ranger gave us permission with that song, and they’ve provided many opportunities to do so with the likes of “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and the giant “Sister Christian." Their ‘80s hard rock will fill Thunder Valley Friday night. (7:30 p.m.; $44.95-$54.95; thundervalleyresort.com)
Umphrey’s McGee has a new album, “It’s Not Us,” tracks from which will be heard when they play a rare midweek engagement at Harrah’s Tahoe next Thursday, bringing along guest artist, the equally cleverly named Organ Freeman. (7:30 p.m.; $30; Ticketmaster)
Comments