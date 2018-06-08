Spirits run high at show with 'Long Island medium'

There’s plenty of TLC on tap at Thunder Valley this weekend as the summer season in the outdoor amphitheater kicks into full production.
First off, TLC is The Learning Channel and that is where Theresa Caputo finds her home, where her "Long Island Medium" show has run since 2012. It's not easy to make the interaction between human and spirit work on a stage but the field has always been rich for entertainment. The late Sylvia Browne made a huge living through her books and appearances and, after all, Whoopi Goldberg won an Oscar as Ida Mae Brown in "Ghost."
Caputo certainly takes it a lot more seriously than the latter, of course, and she's had her share of best-selling books like the former, including "You Can’t Make This Stuff Up" and "Good Grief, Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again." Is she a charlatan? She's been accused of that. Is she a psychic fraud? She’s been accused of that, too. Or is she truly able to talk to the dead? Perhaps the best approach to her show is to consider it an entertainment opportunity in a field that doesn’t show up on stage very often - maybe a first exposure, albeit an expensive one. (Friday at 8 p.m.; $62.95-$132.95; thundervalleyresort.com)
The other TLC on stage at Thunder Valley this weekend is the 1990s ensemble by that name that still is the best-selling female group in American recording and second in the world behind the Spice Girls. Its four No. 1 singles ("Creep," "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs" and "Unpretty") have shown amazing staying power, and founders of the trio Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins continue, having vowed never to replace Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes who died in a car crash in 2002.
TLC joins other performers Saturday in the annual V101 Summer Jam, which will also include Nelly, whose debut album "Country Grammar" from 2000 remains his best-selling and best displays his combination of urban and rural rap; and Tony! Toni! Tone!, the hit trio with nary a Tony among them (the name began as a joke and caught on). "It feels good, yeah/ It feels good/ Ooh it feels good/ It feels good/ It sure feels good to me/ If the rhythm feels good let me hear you say uh uh" may not be Nobel-quality lyrics but they work. (6 p.m.; $49.95-$179.95)
The Grand Sierra in Reno goes for a weekend of niche comedy with the Imparables, the duo of Adrian Uribe and Omar Chaparro bringing their popular characters like La Celostina, El Vito, Carmelo and La Licenciada to the stage Friday night. (8 p.m.; $35-$90; grandsierraresort.com)
Two shows on Saturday find TruTV’s Impractical Jokers performing their "Santiago Sent Us Tour." The four members who share a compulsion to shorten their names (Joseph "Joe" Getto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Salvatore "Sal" Vulcano) also share a willingness to take on dares. Put them on a New York street, or in a park, or in a store, set them a challenge, let them improvise for hidden cameras with unsuspecting participants, and then award them with a thumbs up or a thumbs down. Too many thumbs down leads to punishments, often humiliating and sometimes painful. (3 p.m. and 9 p.m.; $36-$87)
Comments