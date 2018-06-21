Marlon Wayans gets ‘Woke-ish’ at Cache Creek

The Wayans brothers – Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, and Marlon -- comprise one of the most successful sibling groups outside the Osmonds with whom they, of course, have significant differences in material. Recently, one Wayans, Marlon, has relit his career rather substantially, making his appearance this Saturday at Cache Creek all the more special.
The NBC series "Marlon" is now in its second season and, remembering the fact it is not on the prime time roster during the regular season, it is noteworthy that it has scored high numbers in the summer, turning an off-season chance into a win. The series is loosely based on Wayans' own life and is a family comedy in which he plays a father raising his two children with the help of his ex-wife played by Essence Atkins. It's hardly the Cosby model, however, since this father can be pretty immature.
In addition, just last February, Wayans debuted his first-ever comedy special, wonderfully titled "Woke-ish" on Netflix, the same network that streams his movie "Naked," in which he plays a man who wakes up in that condition, on his wedding day, no less, in an elevator.
Wayans brings his rich career (which has included multiple movies like the recent "Haunted House 2" along with more television (some classic, like "In Living Color" and the highest-rated comedy on the WB at the time, "The Wayans Brothers") to his stand-up, and his subject matter and observations could be no more timely than they are right now. (8 p.m.; $35-$49; cachecreek.com)
Speaking of Netflix comedy specials, the very first one featured Russell Peters in 2013. Peters is on the agenda at Thunder Valley Saturday, bringing his rich mixed heritage of Anglo-Indian descent and Canadian upbringing. Timely as ever, this is part of his "Deported World Tour." (8 p.m.; $44.95-$97.95; thundervalleyresort.com)
The Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series brings in one of its powerhouse bookings Saturday with Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters. The former lead singer of Led Zeppelin has a new album called "Carry Fire," and will be sharing the stage with no small openers, Los Lobos. (7:30 p.m.; $54.59-$127.98; Ticketmaster or apeconcerts.com)
Be advised that both Harveys and Harrah's Tahoe are now following the Vegas lead, charging for parking during their special events and peak holiday periods. ($20 self, $25 valet)
Harrah's Tahoe has brought in "Solid Gold Soul" for an extended run through Sept. 3, featuring a parade of tribute artists headed by Bobby Brooks Wilson, son of the great Jackie Wilson. (Thursdays through Mondays except July 13-14 and July 29-30; 8 p.m.; $41.95, $26.95 children 5-12; Ticketmaster)
Plenty of bands have had significant impact on the popular culture, so many it would be fruitless to try to name them all. But any list would have to have the Beach Boys, and it's now been an unbelievable 52 years since "Good Vibrations." The current iteration is playing the Silver Legacy Friday night. (7:30 p.m.; $79.50-$99.50; silverlegacy.com)
Comments