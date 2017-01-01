Defenseman Taylor Chorney scores, Capitals beat Senators 2-1

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch Pause

2:30 Sacramento images: Memorable moments from life in 2016

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:39 George Takei: 'There's an important lesson to be learned'

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:03 UC Davis defeats Utah Valley 83-69