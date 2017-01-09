AP FACT CHECK: Red gowns a-plenty in Washington dress shops

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region Pause

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"

0:32 Video of flooding and high water levels around Sacramento

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

0:11 Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide

0:59 Fire crews rescue homeless man stranded on an island

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'