January 17, 2017 6:42 AM

Beat-boxing rapper is making NY political bid

The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

A beat-boxing rapper is making a political bid in Syracuse, New York.

The Post-Standard (http://bit.ly/2jsbttW ) says Joe Driscoll will seek the Democratic nomination to run in the fifth district for the Syracuse Common Council.

The full-time musician and outspoken activist recently returned to Syracuse after living in England for more than a decade.

The seat is currently occupied by Democrat Nader Maroun, who's being forced out of office by term limits. Maroun has served four two-year terms on the council.

