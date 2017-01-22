Germany's top Olympic official proposes Russia ban

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands Pause

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:44 Placer County Sheriff's Office: Avalanche evacuation warning for Alpine Meadows area

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

0:07 High winds, heavy snowfall building up on I-80

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:33 DeMarcus Cousins gives 'kudos' to the officiating crew of the game against the Bulls

1:43 Inaugural Day protest at state Capitol in Sacramento