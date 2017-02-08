Celebrities

February 8, 2017 2:12 AM

Rapper Young Thug sued after New York concert no-show

The Associated Press
MARIETTA, Ga.

An upstate New York event organizer says he lost $360,000 when the Atlanta rapper Young Thug did not show up at a concert he was supposed to headline.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2loTXVQ ) reports that organizer Nicholas Fitts filed a lawsuit last month in a Cobb County, Georgia court against the rapper and his Smyrna-based company YSL Enterprises.

The lawsuit says Young Thug, whose, name is Jeffrey Williams, had signed a $55,000 contract to play an August concert at Sahlens Stadium in Rochester, New York and "did not have a valid legal reason" for skipping the show.

Fitts says he lost more than $200,000 in lost tickets sales, in addition to about $57,000 in promotional costs.

Young Thug's record label didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

View more video

Entertainment Videos