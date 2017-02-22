Tennessee editorial roundup

1:08 Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport Pause

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

2:10 One-way traffic control on Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins