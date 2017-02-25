AP Explains: Who competes and how Carnival parades judged

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life Pause

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

0:17 New video of the Lake Berryessa drainage hole

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time