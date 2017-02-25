Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life Pause

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

1:34 California Republicans assess President Trump

1:41 'One down 24 to go.' Willie Cauley-Stein is pushing Sacramento Kings toward playoffs

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy