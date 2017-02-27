Celebrities

February 27, 2017 10:09 AM

Is that a joke? Oscar mix-up leads to funny memes, tweets

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The best picture Oscar blunder prompted snickering from Ryan Gosling and a cascade of politically tinged jokes on Twitter, with some even declaring Hillary Clinton the winner.

Billy Crystal tweeted : "Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day." Seth MacFarlane chimed in : "You know what the problem is -- millions of Academy members voted illegally."

The sarcasm started after "La La Land" was wrongly announced as the best picture winner. The actual winner was "Moonlight," drawing a giggle from Gosling, who was on stage with the "La La Land" cast.

Memes using the Oscar winner envelope held up by "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz were edited to instead show titles of films that have garnered little attention from the Academy, including "Ernest Goes to Camp" and "Space Jam."

