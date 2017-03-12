Celebrities

March 12, 2017 1:04 AM

Richard Gere in Israel criticizes settlements

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Richard Gere has lashed out at Israel over its settlements in territory that Palestinians want for a state.

The "Pretty Woman" star came to Jerusalem for the local premiere of a new film by Israeli writer-director Joseph Cedar in which he stars.

A story in Sunday's Haaretz newspaper quoted the actor as saying "settlements are such an absurd provocation ... and they are certainly not part of the program of someone who wants a genuine peace process."

The international community mostly views settlements as an obstacle to creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel in territory it captured in the 1967 war. Israel says settlements along with other core issues like security should be resolved in peace talks.

