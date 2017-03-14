Trudeau in New York for Broadway play about Canada on 9/11

1:08 De Vere's helped many "brave the shave" for St. Baldrick's fundraiser Pause

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

1:09 Joerger says young players "getting experience" with added playing time

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid