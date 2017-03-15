Lawyer for Oregon standoff leader sees charges dismissed

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week Pause

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

2:07 Sacramento St. Patrick's Day revelers asked tough questions

0:33 UC Davis men's basketball team warms up for NCAA debut in Dayton

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension