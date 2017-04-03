Judge rejects Roman Polanski's bid to end sex abuse case

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future' Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

3:02 How to declutter your life

0:39 Sacramento juvenile hall gets its own Kings mural