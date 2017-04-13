Celebrities

April 13, 2017 1:40 PM

Republican staying in race after vulgar video surfaces

The Associated Press
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J.

A former contestant on "The Apprentice" and Donald Trump campaign backer says he won't end his bid for a New Jersey Assembly seat.

Republicans booted Brian McDowell from the party ticket when a video surfaced of him using a vulgarity toward a woman.

The video is nine seconds long. But McDowell can be seen using a vulgarity to tell a woman she should have sex with him.

McDowell says he didn't intend to be degrading and is staying in the race because he wants to lower property taxes.

Cape May County Republicans booted him from the party line, which determines ballot positioning. He's seeking a seat in the 1st Legislative District.

McDowell appeared on "The Apprentice" in 2005 before getting fired. He coordinated Trump's campaign in part of southern Jersey.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom 0:07

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom
Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 2:33

Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60
911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics 1:39

911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

View More Video

Entertainment Videos