Texas Senate approves creating state music museum in Austin

The state Senate has approved creating a Texas music museum slated to be built near the state Capitol.
The bill by Austin Democratic Sen. Kirk Watson passed Monday and creates a foundation overseeing the museum. It now heads to the House, where a similar measure by Fort Worth Republican Rep. Charlie Geren is awaiting a floor vote.
Watson said the museum won't cost Texas money and will actually bring in revenue since the foundation will rent space for it from the state.
A plan revamping the state Capitol grounds, and nearby downtown Austin areas, includes erecting a building for a Texas music museum.
Watson said that, without it, guitars and other memorabilia from Texas legends like Willie Nelson and George Strait might go to museums in Nashville, Tennessee, or elsewhere.
Comments