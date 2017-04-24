Celebrities

April 24, 2017 9:04 PM

US students score poorly in arts and music exam

By MARIA DANILOVA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

When it comes to music and visual arts, American teenagers could use some help.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports that in 2016, American eighth graders scored an average 147 in music and 149 in visual arts on a scale of 300.

Acting Commissioner Peggy Carr says the test shows students have a lot to learn. She says, "Clearly there is room for improvement."

Students were asked to listen to George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" and be able to identify that the opening solo is played on a clarinet. They also were asked to label notes in C major.

The arts and music exam was part of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the Nation's Report Card.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom 0:07

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom
Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 2:33

Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60
911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics 1:39

911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

View More Video

Entertainment Videos