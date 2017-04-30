US Sen. Reed announces congressional art competition winners

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is celebrating talented young artists in Rhode Island.
The Rhode Island Democrat is honoring the winners of this year's congressional art competition at 6 p.m. Sunday in a ceremony at the Warwick Mall.
Hannah Franko, a senior from La Salle Academy, won the top prize with her work "Self Portrait," a pencil drawing. It will be displayed in Reed's office in Washington for the next year.
Isabella Tavares, a freshman from Cranston High School West, earned second place and Elsie McLaughlin, a senior from La Salle Academy, earned third. Their works will be displayed in Reed's Cranston and Providence offices, respectively.
Reed says he's proud to showcase their creative talents.
The Rhode Island Art Education Association cosponsored the competition. A panel of judges chose the winners.
Comments