Judge won't dismiss extortion case against 2 top mayor aides

A federal judge won't toss charges against two top-level members of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's staff that allege they pressured music festival organizers to hire union workers.
A U.S. District Court judge ruled Tuesday that the criminal case against Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan should proceed, rejecting motions to dismiss.
The men are accused of pressuring the Boston Calling music festival's production company into hiring union workers by withholding necessary city permits and approvals in 2014. Brissette is director of the city's Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to extortion and conspiracy charges and are on leave.
Sullivan's attorney says they're "fully committed" to defending what he called "completely innocent actions." Brissette has said through his attorney that he intends to fight the charges.
