May 02, 2017 5:01 PM

State: California Confederate flag ban excludes individuals

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California officials say the state's ban on displaying the Confederate flag doesn't apply to individuals, even if they are on government property.

They're settling a lawsuit brought by a Fresno artist who sued after his painting depicting the flag was barred from the 2015 Big Fresno Fair.

Desmond's painting shows Confederate soldiers fighting in the 1864 siege of Atlanta.

Center for Individual Rights president Terry Pell said Tuesday that fair officials violated Timothy Desmond's free speech rights. The Washington, D.C.-based center represented Desmond in the lawsuit.

The settlement signed Monday says that California's 2014 ban on the Confederate flag being displayed on state property applies only to the state government and not to individuals. Individuals are still free to carry, display or sell the flag on private or government property.

