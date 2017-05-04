Celebrities

May 04, 2017 8:20 AM

Boston museum settles dispute over figures sold in Nazi era

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Boston's Museum of Fine Arts has settled a legal dispute with the estate of a Jewish woman whose collection of 18th century porcelain figurines was sold in Germany in the late 1930s amid Nazi persecution of Jews.

Under terms of the agreement, the museum will pay the estate of Emma Budge an undisclosed sum to retain the pieces.

The seven figurines, which depict Italian commedia dell'arte characters, were auctioned after Budge's death in 1937. They were bequeathed to the museum in 2006.

Victoria Reed, the museum's curator of provenance, tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2p1kcqH ) that because of Nazi persecution Budge's heirs likely never saw proceeds of the sale and the museum had an obligation to make up for that injustice.

A lawyer for Budge's estate says the heirs are happy with the resolution.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom 0:07

See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom
Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 2:33

Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60
911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics 1:39

911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

View More Video

Entertainment Videos