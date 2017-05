While it’s not known who popped the big question, what’s confirmed is the star of “The Big Bang Theory” is married.

People magazine, The Huffington Post and several other sites have reported that actor Jim Parsons married longtime partner Todd Spiewak on Saturday in New York City.

Details of the wedding are scant. The two have been together for more than 14 years.

Social media spoke out on their union. Most were congratulatory but not all.